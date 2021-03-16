Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab, 1 Asian country suspends

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister has received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, as much of Asia shrugged off concerns about reports of blood clots in some recipients in Europe, saying that so far there is no evidence to link the two. AstraZeneca has developed a manufacturing base in Asia, and the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has been contracted by the company to produce a billion doses of vaccine for developing nations. Hundreds of millions more are to be manufactured this year in Australia, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.