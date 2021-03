La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Central RiverHawks rallied after losing the first set to beat Logan 3-1 Tuesday night.

The Rangers jumped out on top winning the first set 25-17.

They used a 12-4 run late to take the first set.

But Central the final three, led by Lauren Buley with 15 kills and Nicole Paulson's 14 kills.

Central is 5-0.

Loagn was led by Ava Dettwieler with 11 kills.