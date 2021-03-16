Travis Shaw back with Brewers, competes for spot at 3B
Travis Shaw’s second stint with the Milwaukee Brewers is off to an encouraging start. Shaw is now part of the Brewers’ 40-man roster and among the leading candidates for playing time at third base. Shaw had signed a minor league deal with the Brewers last month. Shaw had two productive seasons before tailing off dramatically in 2019. The Brewers made room for Shaw on the 40-man roster by placing utilityman Mark Mathias on the 60-day injured list with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.