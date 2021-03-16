Skip to Content

Tuesday's Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Irondale 7, Minnehaha Academy 3

Pine City 8, Big Lake 4

Red Lake Falls 7, Crookston 1

Waseca 4, Winona 1

Worthington 5, Marshall 4, 2OT

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Lakeville North 2, Hastings 0

Class 2A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Bloomington Jefferson 3, Shakopee 2

Northfield 4, Rochester Century 0

Owatonna 2, Dodge County 0

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Eden Prairie 1, Chaska/Chanhassen 0, 2OT

Holy Family Catholic 9, New Prague 0

Minnetonka 2, Prior Lake 0

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Apple Valley 4, Lakeville North 2

Burnsville 7, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Eastview 5, Hastings 0

Rosemount 4, Eagan 2

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Hill-Murray 6, White Bear Lake 0

Mounds View 3, East Ridge 2

Roseville 3, Woodbury 2

Stillwater 10, Irondale/St. Anthony 0

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Centennial 4, Anoka 0

Rogers 2, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 0

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Hopkins/Park 0

Blake 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Wayzata 13, Minnehaha Academy 0

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Andover 15, Princeton 0

Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 5, North Wright County 1

Forest Lake 5, St. Francis 1

Grand Rapids 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 0

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Alexandria 2, Buffalo 1

Brainerd 4, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 0

Moorhead 4, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 1

Roseau 8, Bemidji 0

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Austin 10, Waseca 1

Red Wing 4, Winona Cotter 0

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Hutchinson 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

New Ulm 3, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 0

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Mankato East 7, Fairmont 1

Marshall 4, Mankato West 3

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Breck 5, Holy Angels 1

Minneapolis 6, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 1

Orono 6, Pine City 0

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Northern Lakes 7, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4, North Shore Storm 1

Duluth Marshall 8, International Falls 1

Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 3, Eveleth-Gilbert 2

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Thief River Falls 5, Crookston 4

Warroad 7, East Grand Forks 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

