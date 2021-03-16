Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Bloomington Jefferson 59, Edina 57
Chaska 57, Minnetonka 44
Eden Prairie 71, Prior Lake 45
Shakopee 73, Chanhassen 46
Class 2A=
Section 1=
First Round=
Lake City 49, Pine Island 31
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Rushford-Peterson 74, Bethlehem Academy 43
Wabasha-Kellogg 38, Spring Grove 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Rochester John Marshall 52, Owatonna 39
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Chaska 62, Bloomington Jefferson 28
Minnetonka 68, Edina 36
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Wayzata 69, Robbinsdale Armstrong 41
Class 3A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Austin 61, Winona 23
Kasson-Mantorville 78, Faribault 29
Class 2A=
Section 3=
First Round=
Montevideo 70, St. James Area 42
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 53, Eden Valley-Watkins 40
Section 5=
First Round=
Watertown-Mayer 69, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21
Section 6=
First Round=
Sauk Centre 61, Melrose 25
Class 1A=
Section 2=
First Round=
United South Central 44, Madelia 28
Section 3=
Second Round=
Canby 33, MACCRAY 28
Hills-Beaver Creek 57, Murray County Central 39
Lac qui Parle Valley 58, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 41, Edgerton 27
