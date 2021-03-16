Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:43 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Bloomington Jefferson 59, Edina 57

Chaska 57, Minnetonka 44

Eden Prairie 71, Prior Lake 45

Shakopee 73, Chanhassen 46

Class 2A=

Section 1=

First Round=

Lake City 49, Pine Island 31

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Rushford-Peterson 74, Bethlehem Academy 43

Wabasha-Kellogg 38, Spring Grove 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Rochester John Marshall 52, Owatonna 39

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Chaska 62, Bloomington Jefferson 28

Minnetonka 68, Edina 36

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Wayzata 69, Robbinsdale Armstrong 41

Class 3A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Austin 61, Winona 23

Kasson-Mantorville 78, Faribault 29

Class 2A=

Section 3=

First Round=

Montevideo 70, St. James Area 42

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 53, Eden Valley-Watkins 40

Section 5=

First Round=

Watertown-Mayer 69, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21

Section 6=

First Round=

Sauk Centre 61, Melrose 25

Class 1A=

Section 2=

First Round=

United South Central 44, Madelia 28

Section 3=

Second Round=

Canby 33, MACCRAY 28

Hills-Beaver Creek 57, Murray County Central 39

Lac qui Parle Valley 58, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 41, Edgerton 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

