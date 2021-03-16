‘We are hungry’: Lebanese protest worsening economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Protesters have taken to the streets in the Lebanese capital, blocking roads with burning tires and garbage containers as the Lebanese pound continued to plummet to all-time lows against the dollar. Small groups of young men, some driving scooters, have pelted shop windows with stones in an attempt to force them to close. The protests resumed Tuesday as the Lebanese pound continued its crash, plunging to a new low of 15,000 to the U.S. dollar on the black market. The currency has lost 90 percent of its value since October 2019, when anti-government protests erupted. The crash has pushed more than half the population into poverty as prices soared