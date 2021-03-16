Winfrey chooses four Marilynne Robinson novels for book club

NEW YORK (AP) — Besides working on her newsmaking interview with Meghan and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey has been busy with the novels of Marilynne Robinson. Winfrey announced Tuesday that she has selected Robinson’s acclaimed quartet of “Gilead” narratives for her next book club selection. Robinson won the Pulitzer Prize in 2005 for “Gilead,” the first of her books set in the fictional Iowa town of Gilead. She has followed with “Home,” “Lila” and “Jack.” Monday’s announcement continues Winfrey’s partnership with Apple, which she began in 2019 by choosing Ta-Nehisi Coates’ novel “The Water Dancer.”