Wisconsin judge arrested, suspected of possessing child porn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin judge has been arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography. The state Department of Justice said in a release that Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme was apprehended Tuesday following an investigation into “multiple uploads of child pornography.” The DOJ said a criminal complaint is expected to be filed Wednesday. The images were allegedly uploaded through a Kik messaging application account in October and November 2020. The statement said that after investigators linked the uploads to Bloome, they obtained search warrants for his chambers, his vehicle and his residences in Milwaukee and Dane counties. A message could not be left at a number listed for Blomme’s chambers.