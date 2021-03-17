14 hospitalized in Canaries after migrants rescued at sea

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities say scores of migrants have been rescued from several boats near Spain’s Canary Islands, with 14 — many suffering from hypothermia — requiring hospitalization. A baby girl was in critical condition, while one person was reported to have died at sea and the body thrown overboard by other migrants. Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service rescued the 84 passengers of two boats Wednesday, and 52 from one more late Tuesday, near the island of Gran Canaria. Another boat was spotted near the island of Lanzarote Wednesday and a rescue operation was under way.