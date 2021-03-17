Aircraft crashes into powerline northwest of Bloomer

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) – An ultralight plane has crashed into a powerline alongside a highway in Chippewa County.

The crash happened along Highway Q, just north of Highway 64. That is northwest of Bloomer.

The pilot, who wouldn’t provide his name, tells News 18 he was coming in to land and caught a downdraft that sent him into the power line.

He said he has been flying for 50 years.

The pilot said the aircraft wasn’t damaged too bad and he plans to have it back in the air after roughly 10 hours of work.