Albany hires Dwayne Killings as basketball coach

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Marquette assistant Dwayne Killings was hired as Albany’s basketball coach Wednesday. Killings served as associate head coach at Marquette under Steve Wojciechowski. Killings replaces Will Brown, who was not offered a contract extension after the season. Albany finished 7-9 in the pandemic-shortened season, its third straight losing season under Brown. He had a 315-295 record over two decades. Killings also has coached at Connecticut, Temple and Boston University and worked for the then-Charlotte Bobcats for three seasons after his college playing career at Hampton.