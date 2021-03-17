Bye Alpha, Eta: Greek alphabet ditched for hurricane names

The Atlantic hurricane season seems to be changing and so are some assumptions about it, with meteorologists dumping the Greek alphabet for busy seasons like last year. Meteorologists Wednesday eliminated Greek as back-up if there are more than 21 named storms and instead came up with a supplemental list. The same group discussed changing the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, but instead decided to keep it to June 1 for this year. With warmer waters, the Atlantic is getting earlier storms and more of them. Some meteorologists think the way warnings are given need to change, too.