Bangor is springing into the alternate football season

BANGOR, WIS. (WXOW) - After opting out of the 2020 fall football season due to the pandemic, the Bangor Cardinals are back on the practice field.

In the alternate spring season, the Cardinals will play seven games.

There will be no playoffs, but the Cardinals still have a lot to play for. Bangor has won six straight conference championships in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and with each school in the conference playing this Spring, they're going for title number seven in a row.

"We will play for a conference championship and I told our guys there's a streak that's going. That's not the main thing, but it's one of those where we have something to play for," said head coach, Rick Mullenberg.

More importantly than the conference title, coach says the main goal will be staying healthy and finishing the season.

"My goal is to stay healthy and play all of our games, give these guys a great experience out there. That would just cap it off if we're fortunate enough to do that," added Mullenberg.

Bangor's first game of the season will be against Wauzeka/Seneca on March 26th.