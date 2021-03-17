Biden to mark St. Patrick’s Day, praise Good Friday accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is marking St. Patrick’s Day as he meets virtually with Ireland’s prime minister and recommits U.S. support for the Good Friday Agreement. That agreement was signed in 1998 and helped end sectarian violence that had raged for decades over the issue of Northern Ireland unifying with Ireland or remaining part of the United Kingdom. The agreement has come under increasing stress following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union. Biden is expected to attend Mass near his Delaware home Wednesday before returning to the White House to partake in St. Patrick’s Day celebrations toned down because of the coronavirus pandemic.