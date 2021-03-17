Canada: Detained Canadians to go on trial in China shortly

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government says China will soon begin trials for two Canadians who were arrested two years ago in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies. Foreign Minister Marc Garneau says the Canadian Embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on Friday and Monday. Kovrig and Spavor were arrested in December 2018, days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained at the airport in Vancouver, British Columbia. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. China has revealed few details of the charges against the two men.