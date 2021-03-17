Skip to Content

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Plenty of people are celebrating St. Patrick's Day in La Crosse.

While some festivities may not happen as usual this year, folks donned their best green attire and enjoyed a bit of normalcy at Houghton's Jackson Street Pub Wednesday afternoon.

Besides those in the bar and restaurant tasting a green beer, the phone was constantly ringing for takeout orders of traditional Irish staples of corned beef and cabbage and Reuben sandwiches.

