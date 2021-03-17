Construction complete on one part of the La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The north hall and lower stadium entrance portion of the La Crosse Center construction project was completed on Wednesday.

The La Crosse Center board, staff and involved community members gathered in one of the new north hall rooms to celebrate with a St. Patrick's Day themed ribbon cutting cermony.

Wisconsin Senator Brad Pfaff and La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat spoke to the audience about how this project will help the city attract people when the pandemic is over.

Mayor Kabat also thanked the taxpayers for their contributions.

"Our taxpayers made huge commitments to this project. Again, it wasn't easy," Kabat said. "But through the stewardship of the council and our great finance people and the bids and the price tag that we landed on."

He said the investment will quadruple once large scale events can happen.

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Neal Zygarlicke said the tax increase is worth it and it will attract customers to La Crosse as the pandemic subsides.

"Yes, it's a little bit of money from the taxpaying perspective but it really is going toward a good cause and it's something great for our community," Zygarlicke said. "We have a large venue now that we're going to have in the future that we can connect them to Explore La Crosse and Visitors Bureau. So it's just exciting all around in general for businesses and our members are going to be very appreciative of when those people start to come to town and those dollars are being spent within our businesses."

The entire construction project is set to finish in November.