Court tosses $8M verdict in ‘Walking Dead’ stuntman’s death

ATLANTA (AP) — An appeals court has thrown out an $8 million jury verdict awarded to the family of a stuntman who was fatally injured while filming an episode of “The Walking Dead.” The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that civil claims brought by the parents of stuntman John Bernecker were barred by the Workers’ Compensation Act. Bernecker’s family sued AMC Networks, production company Stalwart Films and others after he fell 25 feet from a balcony during a stunt and died. A jury in 2019 found AMC wasn’t negligent, but awarded $8 million after finding Stalwart and others at fault. An attorney for Bernecker’s parents says he’ll ask the Georgia Supreme Court to take the case.