Expanded testing part of Biden administration school plans

The Biden administration is pushing forward with its plan to reopen schools, and as part of that, it’s expanding coronavirus testing for teachers, staff and students. The administration is also convening a summit next week for educators to share “best practices” for getting children back into the classroom. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is telling states how much money they’ll get from the COVID-19 relief bill. The states will share $122 billion, with allocations ranging from $285 million for Vermont schools to $15 billion for California. President Joe Biden’s plan is to have most elementary and middle schools open by the end of his first 100 days in office.