EU chief warns of action to protect pledged vaccine supplies

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive has warned that the EU would not hesitate to take action including possible export restrictions to ensure it receives the COVID-19 vaccine supplies the 27-nation bloc was promised. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the EU has approved the export of some 41 million vaccine doses to 33 countries in the last six weeks. She appealed for reciprocity and said the EU was “ready to use whatever tool we need to deliver on that.” Von der Leyen didn’t name any countries, but her warning appeared to be a veiled reference to the United Kingdom. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab expressed surprise at the warning.