Excessive force lawsuit in man’s death settled for $750K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — County officials in East Tennessee have settled a federal lawsuit filed by a woman who says her son died after deputies used excessive force during an arrest. News outlets report that a federal mediator filed a report this week in U.S. District Court in Knoxville saying Knox County and Ann Ledford had reached an agreement in the lawsuit over the death of her son, 35-year-old Johnathan Binkley. Knox County spokesperson Mike Donila says the settlement was for $750,000. The lawsuit said Knox County Sheriff’s deputies hogtied Binkley and didn’t help him as he struggled to breathe. A local prosecutor found the deputies’ use of force was justified.