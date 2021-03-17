EXPLAINER: Why Georgia attack spurs fears in Asian Americans

CHICAGO (AP) — Asian American lawmakers have expressed outrage and heartbreak over the shootings at three Georgia spas. The killing of eight people Tuesday, six of them women of Asian descent, is the latest in a wave of attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus entered the United States. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to a California-based reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and its partner advocacy groups since March 2020. Lawmakers point to anti-Asian rhetoric from politicians, including the use of derogatory names for the coronavirus, as fuel for the uptick in harassment and assaults against Asian Americans.