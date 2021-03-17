Frustrated judge tells BSA bankruptcy lawyers to work harder

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case. The judge on Wednesday ordered attorneys to work harder on a plan that compensates child sex abuse victims and ensures that the organization can continue operating. She rejected the BSA’s request for an April 15 hearing to approve the disclosure statement outlining a plan submitted by the Boy Scouts earlier this month. The plan has been roundly criticized by attorneys for abuse victims. The judge delayed the hearing until late April and ordered attorneys to attend mediation sessions later this month.