Skip to Content

Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:43 am Crime and CourtsNational news from the Associated Press
atlanta shootings

ATLANTA (AP) — A series of shootings at three Atlanta area massage parlors left eight people dead and raised fears that the attack was yet another hate crime against people of Asian descent.

Police arrested Robert Aaron Long and said the motive for the Tuesday night shootings wasn’t immediately known, though many of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Four of the dead were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a Cherokee County strip mall.

Four more were shot at massage parlors in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. Authorities haven’t specified charges.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content