Greece sees high demand for 30-year bond, to ease debt costs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has seen high investor demand for a new 30-year bond issue, the first since 2007, raising 2.5 billion euros in an auction that was more than 10 times oversubscribed. The yield was just below 2% and will help the country lower and even out debt servicing costs as its public finances are under pressure due to extended lockdown measures in the pandemic. Greece also plans to repay a large batch of IMF loans ahead of schedule later this year.