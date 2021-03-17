Gundersen Family Medicine Residents vaccinate the homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After training to vaccinate last week, family medicine residents from Gundersen Health System vaccinated the homeless population Wednesday morning.

Physicians don't typically give vaccinations, so it was something they had to learn in order to prepare for their efforts on Wednesday.

Gundersen Health System partnered with the La Crosse County Health Department and places like the Salvation Army of La Crosse County to make it happen. They traveled to three different locations including two hotels that the county offers housing for the homeless, and the Salvation Army.

Will Klein, a resident physician at Gundersen Health System, said it's an important step in defeating the virus.

"It's a group of people who are less likely to be able to keep their space if they do get COVID or if they are exposed to someone who has COVID so getting them vaccinated really helps them and helps protect those more vulnerable populations," said Klein.

They distributed the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Klein said the single shot makes it easier to make just one stop.

"I think it makes the coordination a lot more simple because people know if they come back, especially if they are in and out of a certain location," said Klein.

He explained that it's a good feeling to be able to help the community.

"It's great to help people get vaccinated and help them feel safer and be safer in the future," said Klein. "Everyone feels like they are lucky we have these vaccines and that we are able to help distribute them."

And Klein said it's great that people are doing what they can to help also.

"I think a lot of times you see stories about people who are hesitant about vaccines, and sometimes things are blown out of proportion," said Klein. "I am encouraged that most people realize that this is a really helpful thing and they are excited about getting it."

Bhamini Patel, runs The Country Inn and Suites in La Crosse, one of the locations where the county houses the homeless. Her job is one of the main reasons she went to the Salvation Army to receive a vaccination.

She said if they are healthy then they can protect others and those coming into the hotel. She has been waiting for her opportunity and got it on Wednesday morning.

"Please take the vaccine everyone, it will be very helpful," said Patel. "The numbers will go down, it will help families with small children and older people."

Patel said it was 100% worth it and she hopes other people think so too.