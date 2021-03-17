Gunshots fired in tavern parking lot

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is in jail after firing a gun in a local tavern parking lot while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint, Taylor Johnson was at the Arterial Tavern around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. He stepped out of the bar into the parking lot. At that point, he fired several shots from a handgun into the air as well as at a horizontal level across 16th street. La Crosse police later were able to find casings as gold Winchester .45 automatic ammunition from the lot.

La Crosse police were called to the Arterial. When they arrived they saw Taylor getting into a car that quickly sped from the scene. That car was pulled over a few blocks away and Johnson was taken into custody. During his booking, Johnson did submit to a PBT, showing a blood alcohol level of .141.

The 32 year old was charged with operating a firearm while intoxicated in addition to first degree reckless endangerment. He remains in the La Crosse County jail on a $1,000 cash bond.