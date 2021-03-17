Identification voters need for the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election approaches, the state's Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains how citizens can get the proper identification needed for voting.

According to the DMV, voters must have a valid driver's license, identification card, military or student ID card to be able to participate in the upcoming election. Authorities also remind community members that a separate "voter ID" or REAL ID is not required to vote.

All those that are unsure if their ID meets state requirements can visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

The DMV stated individuals without a valid ID can receive one, free of charge.

To do so, community members must first provide all documents listed on the DMV's website or at a local DMV Customer Service Center. Officials stated if individuals can't access these necessary documents, they can then go though the state's free Voter ID Petition Process.

If approved, such citizens are given a receipt and allowed to vote while waiting for the remaining documents or verifications to be obtained. Individuals with questions related to getting an ID to vote should call the DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069.

Other questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information, or any other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. To find a DMV, check hours, services and wait times, visit the Wisconsin DMV website.