Jury finds Des Moines man guilty of murder in 2019 killing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder for the 2019 shooting death of another man in a Des Moines home. Television station WHO-TV reports that that Stanley Wofford was found guilty Monday in the Aug. 31, 2019, death of 45-year-old John Belcher. Wofford was charged in the case nearly three weeks after the shooting. Police testified that Wofford called 911 about half an hour after the shooting and claimed to have found Belcher’s body. Police later determined it was Wofford who did the shooting. Wofford faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison when he’s sentenced on April. 23.