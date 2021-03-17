Lebanon president to PM designate: Form Cabinet now or quit

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president is calling on the prime minister-designate to form a government immediately or step aside as the country plunges deeper into economic crisis. The call comes months after Saad Hariri was named to the post. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in a televised statement on Wednesday that Cabinet lists proposed by Hariri didn’t meet the minimum requirements needed to preserve national accord. Aoun urged Hariri to meet him at the presidential palace so they can work together on forming a government or step aside if they can’t agree. The call seems an attempt to deflect blame for months-long political battle in which both sides have traded accusations of obstruction.