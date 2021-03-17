Limited precipitation chances and luckily temperatures continue to climb

Happy St. Patrick’s Days! Overnight a few light snow showers slid through the area. Throughout the day, there will be times of light rain or snow showers that will not accumulate too much. The more likely chance for precipitation will be this afternoon around the Wisconsin River valley.

Yesterday's cloud cover limited temperatures to the 30s. Cloudy skies will continue, but stronger southerly winds will help to warm temperatures.

Spring conditions return tomorrow. Gradually sunshine takes over the sky in the Upper Midwest. Highs could return to the 50s as early as Thursday and could be in the 60s by Sunday. The changing pattern may create breezy conditions Thursday with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunshine will dominate through Saturday. Then changes in the weather pattern return Sunday. Temperatures could reach the 60s with a strong southerly wind bringing in the warmth and moisture. The moisture will start showers start Monday and it will be a soggy start to the workweek.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett