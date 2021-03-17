Maryland lawmakers approve $577M to settle HBCU lawsuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has passed a measure to set aside $577 million over 10 years to settle a federal lawsuit that alleged discrimination and underfunding at the state’s four historically Black colleges and universities. The House of Delegates gave the bill final approval Wednesday on a 120-14 vote. The measure now goes to Gov. Larry Hogan, who vetoed a similar bill last year after citing economic difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s measure would not begin payments until fiscal year 2023 in an adjustment to account for the pandemic. Most of the measure’s provisions are contingent on a final settlement agreement being reached by the parties by June 1.