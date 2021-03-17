Melinda Gates says philanthropy, government work best united

NEW YORK (AP) — Philanthropy is in a unique position to speed global change, but government action is necessary to implement it. That’s what Melinda Gates told the Bloomberg Equality Summit on Wednesday. Gates is the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and noted that the development of the coronavirus vaccines is a prime example of how philanthropy and government policies can work together. The Gates foundation has donated more than $2 billion to fight the spread of COVID-19.