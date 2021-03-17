Minnesota Update: Another 19,000 begin vaccination process

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Wednesday update that another 19,000 more Minnesotans received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MDH said 1,284,612 people, or 23.1 percent, have received the vaccine.

Additionally, 746,829 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 13.4 percent of the state's population.

As of Monday, 31.3 percent of Houston County residents have received one dose. 20.6 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 29.5 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 13.9 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In its Wednesday update, DHS said seven more people died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,749 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,243 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Tuesday's update that another 1,046 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County saw two more cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 499,962 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 38,554 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 26,466 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 484,819 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 12,000 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,805,641. The Department reported that about 3,565,769 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 26,459 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,456 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.