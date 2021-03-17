Minorities underrepresented in service academy nominations

A new report finds that minority students are significantly underrepresented when it comes to getting nominations from members of Congress to study at military service academies in the United States. The analysis released Wednesday by they the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center and the Veterans Legal Services Clinic at Yale Law School found congressional members have awarded 6% of their total nominations to Black students and 8% to Hispanic students. White students received 74% of the nominations. About 15% of students in public schools nationwide are Black and 27% are Hispanic.