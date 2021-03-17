National Guard continues COVID-19 efforts across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis.(WXOW)- As the pandemic continues, more National Guard members are continuing to test people for COVID-19 across the state.

The National Guard is looking to expand testing sites throughout the state. In an effort to help expand COVID-19 testing across the state, the following counties will now be hosting testing sites:

Grant County: Lancaster hosts a community-based testing site each Tuesday through May 25; it collected over 800 specimens between Dec. 15 and Mar. 9. A second site operated in Platteville each Friday, Dec. 18 through Mar. 12 and gathered over 475 specimens.

Jackson County: One team operated a community-based testing site each Wednesday Dec. 16 through Mar. 10 in Black River Falls and gathered nearly 500 specimens.

Juneau County: Mauston hosts a community-based testing site Mar. 15, Mar. 29, Apr. 12, Apr. 26, May 10 and May 24.

La Crosse County: La Crosse hosts a community-based testing site each Monday through May 24 and has gathered nearly 1,900 specimens between Dec. 14 and Mar. 8. West Salem operates a second community-based site Mar. 20, Apr. 3, Apr. 17, May 1, May 15 and May 29. Holmen hosts a third site each Wednesday through May 26 and gathered over 1,400 specimens between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10.

Vernon County: A team operates a community-based testing site on Mar. 23, Apr. 6, Apr. 20, May 4, and May 18 in Viroqua.

If you wish to participate in one of these community testing sites, you are urged to register ahead of time. Registration for testing can be found here.

The National Guard has tested 1,045,782 individuals statewide as of March 15th. Additionally, National Guard members have successfully administered 37,979 vaccines as of Mar. 15.

With 600 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard responding to the COVID-19 effort, the National Guard encourages all to practice COVID-19 protocol and get tested if you are feeling symptoms as wells as getting vaccinated when you are eligable.