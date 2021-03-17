Nearly one-third of Americans have COVID-19 antibodies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There is some good news on the front for immunity against COVID-19.

Data from the American Red Cross shows that during the first week of March, more than 20% of blood donations from unvaccinated people had COVID-19 antibodies. When you add that to the 11% of antibodies from fully vaccinated people, that means that nearly a third of the American population has COVID-19 antibodies.

Dr. William Hartman, the principal investigator for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial at UW Health in Madison, said that we are reaching the goal of herd immunity with the hope of putting the pandemic behind us. However, he said that many people in Wisconsin probably had COVID-19 or came in to contact with it at some point without even realizing it.

"It's probably a surprise to them when they get a call back [from the Red Cross] saying that they have these antibodies. They were able to become immune to COVID without ever getting sick from it which is kind of like the golden ticket. Aside from getting a vaccine, this is good news for these people," said Dr. Hartman. He continued, "We had very high positivity rates a couple of months ago in Wisconsin. This data would indicate that it's probably even higher than that. If people are asymptomatic and didn't have a reason to go get a test, we wouldn't capture those folks. The level that the virus was in Wisconsin was probably much higher than what we were able to calculate."

Immunity after testing positive for COVID-19 is believed to range anywhere from six to nine months. However, health officials caution that the span of time a person has immunity can vary, and it could be even shorter than six months depending on the person.