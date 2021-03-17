Officials name one of 3 men killed by San Diego driver

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 40-year-old man named Rodney Diffendal was among three people killed when a driver who police say was impaired plowed through a homeless camp downtown. No other details were released Wednesday nor were the names of the two others who were killed in the Monday morning crash that also injured six others. Officials have said the names will be released once they notify the families of the men, which is taking time to track down because they were homeless.