Officials: Violent extremists pose ‘elevated threat’ to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent extremists motivated by political grievances and racial biases pose an “elevated threat” to the United States. That’s according to an unclassified intelligence report released more than two months after a mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. The report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence says developments such as the anger over restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic and a belief in the debunked narrative that November’s presidential election was fraudulent “will almost certainly” spur additional violence in 2021. The report says the most lethal threat is presented by racially motivated violent extremists and militia groups.