Pope says he symbolically kneels in plea for Myanmar peace

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has made a dramatic appeal for bloodshed to end in Myanmar. His comments Wednesday came as protests against the military takeover in that Asian country were continuing following a mounting death toll. Francis, expressing sadness over the dramatic situation, lamented that many persons, especially young people, were losing their life in a bid to “offer hope to the country.” In apparent reference to widely broadcast images of a nun kneeling on a Myanmar street in front of armed security forces, Francis said he, too, symbolically kneels in Myanmar’s streets and extends his arms in imploring that violence and dialogue prevails. He added that bloodshed doesn’t resolve anything.