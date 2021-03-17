Quickly returning to warmer weather

Slightly Warmer Wednesday

Wednesday brought low to mid 40s for most of us in the Coulee Region. We did see a mostly cloudy sky, but a few glimpses of sunshine allowed for slightly warmer temps and enhanced melting of the snow! Those west of the river are still holding onto most of their snow from Monday. The rest of Wednesday looks quiet aside from a light wintry mix for those in SW Wisconsin. That'll stay south of La Crosse. Lows tonight drop to the low 30s.

Spring-Like Temps Return

As we head into Thursday I have 50s back into the forecast. I think mostly cloudy skies will give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. It could be a bit breezy on Thursday, but high pressure will set in for Friday giving us plenty of sunshine and light winds. Generally, we're in the 50s until Sunday where I have a slight increase to the 60s. Sunday will likely be a little on the windy side, which will help pull up some warmer air.

Soaking Rain

I have my eye on early next week for a long and soaking rainfall. Right now models are generally hinting at a big area of low pressure to move in late Sunday night. Signs are pointing at rain for Monday, Tuesday and even lingering a little into Wednesday. This is something to keep an eye on as a prolonged rainfall event like that could contribute to higher water levels in our local rivers.

Enjoy the night!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears