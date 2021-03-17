Iowa plans to open vaccines to all residents on April 5

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says all Iowa residents will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations on April 5 as long as supply projections are met. Reynolds said Wednesday that the federal government is promising a surge in supply in late March that will enable enough vaccinations to meet much larger demand. Until then, vaccinations are available only to adults in certain occupations, people older than 65 or those who have qualifying health conditions. Reynolds says the state doesn’t plan to offer new ways to help people sign up for vaccinations. But she argued the main issue was adequate supply and not issues around scheduling.