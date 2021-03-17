South Africa headmaster charged for sending boy into latrine

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A school headmaster in South Africa has been arrested and charged with child abuse after lowering an 11-year-old student into a pit latrine to search for the official’s cellphone. According to local news reports, the headmaster of Luthuthu Junior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape province has been released on bail. He has been suspended from his job while officials investigate. It is alleged that the headmaster accidentally dropped his cell phone into a latrine and then used a thick rope to secure the boy, who may not be identified, and lowered him into the latrine to search for the phone. The boy did not find the phone and when he was pulled back he was covered in feces.