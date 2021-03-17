Official: Wisconsin food warehouse worker kills 2 co-workers

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A union official says a worker at a supermarket distribution center near Milwaukee shot and killed two co-workers. Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 said Wednesday that the shootings happened Tuesday night in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee. Oconomowoc police said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in Milwaukee after the attack and officers began to pursue it. The vehicle crashed and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bennett says he was unaware of any dispute between the shooter and the victims, who were all members of the union.