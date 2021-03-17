Teachers and students celebrate “Student Hero Day” at Irving Pertzsch Elementary

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -As elementary students continue to remain resilient during the pandemic, area teachers are celebrating the accomplishments of their students.

A celebration happened Wednesday at Irving Pertzsch Elementary School in Onalaska.

Students had the chance to become superheroes for the day. Each student was given a cape and mask that they could wear throughout the day. They also received a number of treats.

The superhero festivities came as a surprise to students when they arrived. They were greeted with signs and superhero music as they entered school. Additionally, the student's day concluded with a celebratory parade.

The parade included the likes of the Onalaska Fire and Police Departments along with the La Crosse Loggers and multiple parents in cars which they had decorated.

Principal Abby Davis emphasized the importance of student recognition one year after the school had to close.

"Always recognizing students and what they have done so that they reflect on this time in their lives and they remember they are strong, they are resilient, and they are heroes that have come through during this time so that they reflect on that and that's what they remember about school closure in the pandemic."

Fifth-grader Major Tender remarked on his excitement about being back in person and why today was so important to him. "Well it's important to me because we have been in our homes for at least a year now, ever since COVID was a big thing…and it's just really good to be back at school and celebrate with a parade."

School officials also recognized the excitement that students had today and hope to continue the tradition of Super Hero Day at Irving Pertzsch Elementary for years to come.