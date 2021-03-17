Thailand says $11M seized in wildlife trafficking sting

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police and anti-money laundering authorities say they have seized or frozen more than $11 million in assets in a sting operation against a suspected wildlife trafficking ring. The March 12 operation targeted Boonchai Bach, who was arrested in 2018 but later got a conviction for trafficking in rhino horns and other contraband reversed. Thai law gives police wide latitude to seize property that authorities suspect comes from illegal activities. A hotel, vehicles, land and other assets were seized in the raid and bank accounts were frozen. The Freeland Foundation, a group that combats trafficking of wildlife, worked with police in the case.