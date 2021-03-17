Troubled US-China ties face new test in Alaska meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China will face a new test in their increasingly troubled relations when top officials from both countries meet in Alaska. The Biden administration has yet to signal it’s ready or willing to back down on hard-line stances taken by the Trump administration. Nor have the Chinese shown any sign the battle is over. U.S. officials have said they are approaching the talks Thursday with strength, believing that President Joe Biden’s domestic policies have returned America to a position of power. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are set to meet China’s top two diplomats.