Turkey strips pro-Kurdish legislator of seat in parliament

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has stripped a prominent legislator of his parliamentary seat following his conviction over a 2016 social media post, in the latest crackdown against a member of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition party. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party, was convicted over a social media post which the courts deemed to be terrorist propaganda. An appeals court decision confirming the conviction was read in parliament on Wednesday, leading to his expulsion from parliament. An outspoken critic of the human rights record of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, Gergerlioglu has called the move illegal and has vowed not to leave parliament.