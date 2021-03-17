UK variant strain of COVID-19 identified in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A variant of COVID-19 is found in La Crosse County according to the health department.

Commonly known as the UK strain, the La Crosse County Health Department said the B.1.1.7 strain was found by genome sequencing done at Gundersen Health System on March 11.

An investigation wasn't able to determine where the person contracted the variant strain according to a release from Maggie Smith, the Public Information Officer with the health department.

The release said the first case was found on January 12. So far, 31 cases have been identified in Wisconsin.

Researchers believe that this strain can spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of the virus. CDC reports indicate the the strain can be more severe than the original.

The La Crosse County Health Department continues to urge people to follow safety practices to limit the spread of the virus and its variants including wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here