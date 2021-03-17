Caretaker PM Rutte seen as winning most seats in Dutch vote

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch voters have pushed Prime Minister Mark Rutte towards a fourth term in office in a general election, bolstering his conservative party’s position as the biggest in parliament and boosting a key ally into second place, an exit poll suggests. The Ipsos poll Wednesday for national broadcaster NOS forecast that Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy would win 36 seats of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament. Rutte has been in power for more than a decade at the head of three different coalitions and could become the country’s longest-serving prime minister if he manages to form a new government.